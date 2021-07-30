Huskers kick off Fall Camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team held its first practice of the 2021 preseason on Friday. The Huskers worked out at the Hawks Championship Center, less than 24 hours after hosting its Fan Day event.

Nebraska will spend the next month working toward its August 28th season opener at Illinois.

Friday’s practice was closed to the media. The Huskers will work out in each of the next three days before taking Tuesday off.

Players say there’s a mature, motivated vibe around the team following last season’s 3-win campaign.

