Larson helps USA outlast Turkey in Tokyo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordan Larson tallied 15 points to help the USA Women’s Volleyball Team defeat Turkey in Tokyo on Thursday (25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12). Larson delivered a clutch block to break a fifth-set tie in the victory. The Nebraska native also served the final point of the match.

Justine Wong-Orantes led the Americans’ defensive effort. She had a team-best 11 digs.

Kelsey Robinson contributed 6 points for Team USA, who improves to 3-0 at the 2021 Olympics.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.