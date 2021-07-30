LLCHD reports another COVID-19 death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) --The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death on Friday. A woman in her 20′s, who was hospitalized, has passed away. This increases the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 243. The LLCHD announced on Friday that 78 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 32,295.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 47 with 30 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 17 from other communities (2 on ventilators)

Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 183,938

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 173,419

Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 68%

Vaccinations: Progress in our COVID-19 vaccination efforts positively impacts our community. The more people who are vaccinated, the less opportunity the virus and its variants will have to spread. COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. It provides protection against the virus, prevents severe illness and saves lives. Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

Monday, August 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses

Wednesday, August 4, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

Friday, August 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

Bryan Health: Testing is available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.

Several pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens along with other health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. If a person is uninsured or underinsured, they can call the COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 and LLCHD will connect them to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

