LPD: Delivery driver threatened while delivering pizza

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating after a worker says she was threatened while delivering a pizza.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, police were called to Boss’s Pizza, off 11th Street and Saunders Avenue, on a report of an assault.

A woman who works at the restaurant told officers she’d just made a pizza delivery at the Econo Lodge on Cornhusker Highway in northwest Lincoln.

According to police, the employee explained that while she was delivering the pizza to a room, the two men inside became upset that she didn’t have the right change in cash and then threatened her with a gun.

LPD said the SWAT team was called in to assist in responding to the incident at Econo Lodge.

Police said the SWAT team made the situation much safer for everyone involved.

LPD said four people who were in the room were taken into custody, without incident, simply to be interviewed. There are no arrests as of right now.

Officers said no weapons were found in the hotel room.

Investigators processed the scene and collected evidence. LPD said all the people involved have been interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

