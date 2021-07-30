LPD: Pills, hatchet and knife found in man’s car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found pills, a hatchet and a knife inside a man’s car while they were patrolling.

On Thursday, around 4 a.m., officers were patrolling and doing security checks of apartments in southwest Lincoln, in an area of SW 26th Street near the Mystic Pines Apartment complex.

LPD said they were patrolling that area because of a history of car break-ins and burglaries.

According to police, while patrolling officers saw a man sitting in a car that was running near SW 27th street.

Officers said they made contact with a 38-year-old man who was exhibiting signs of being under the influence. LPD said the man was excessively sweating while air conditioning was running in the car and he had other behaviors that raised the officers’ concerns.

LPD said they developed reasonable suspicions to request a police service dog. Officers said the K9 officer indicated there were narcotics in the car.

Police said they tried getting into the car, but the man had locked his keys inside as a way to make it hard for officers to get inside.

According to police, officers were able to get in the car and no forced entry was required. Underneath the driver’s seat, officers said they found a brown plastic bag with a morphine sulfate pill, two other pills, one which was Alprazolam, as well as a piece of paper towel that had the man’s name on it saying ‘He was here.’

LPD said police also found a hatchet stuck in the trim of the car’s sun roof directly above the driver’s seat, as well as a knife that was in plain view.

The man was arrested and is facing two counts of possession of a controlled substance charges, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing a police officer.

