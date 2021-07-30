LSO: Catalytic converters, tool boxes & gun stolen from home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a burglary at a home in southern Lancaster County.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, the burglary happened over the span of a week, between July 23-28, at a home on W Saltillo Road, just east of southwest 12th Street.

LSO said the homeowner reported that seven catalytic converters from older cars were stolen, three tool boxes and a handgun left in one of the cars was stolen as well.

Sheriff Wagner said the total loss is roughly $5,600.

Deputies said the homeowner was out of town at the time and there are no suspects as of right now.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

