Maggie Steffens breaks water polo scoring record as US women cruise
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) — Maggie Steffens broke the Olympic scoring record when she scored four times to lead the United States to an 18-5 victory against the Russian team.
Steffens got her 48th career goal in the Olympics in the third period to snap a tie with Tania Di Mario of Italy for the top spot.
Steffens scored again on the next possession to lift the U.S. to a commanding 12-3 lead.
Stephania Haralabidis also scored four times as the U.S. bounced back from its first loss at the Olympics since 2008.
