Stormy, smokey weather expected into Friday night and Saturday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast over the next 12 to 18 hours is very busy as Heat Advisories remain in place across the southeastern corner of the state through 9 PM Friday night, a Tornado Watch is in place for parts of central and into western Nebraska through 10 PM Friday night, and a Flash Flood Watch is in place from 9 PM Friday to 9 AM Saturday for parts of east central Nebraska.

Heat index values will likely remain well into the 90s and lower 100s as we head into Friday evening, particularly for areas along and south of I-80 where temperatures will hover into the upper 80s to upper 90s with dew points well into the 70s. If you have Friday evening plans, make sure they include plenty of water!

Heat Advisories are in place for south central and southeastern Nebraska from 12 PM to 9 PM on Friday. (KOLN)

Storms are forecast to develop across parts of central and western Nebraska into Friday evening where a Tornado Watch is currently in place. A couple tornadoes, large hail up to 2″ in diameter, 75 MPH wind gusts, and locally heavy rain will be possible in these areas.

A Tornado Watch is in place through 10 PM Friday night across parts of central Nebraska. (KOLN)

By late Friday, storms are expected to be ongoing across parts of northern and northeastern and they are forecast to push south and southeast through parts of eastern Nebraska. While storms could be strong to severe, one of the biggest threats from tonight’s storms will be heavy rain. The atmosphere is like a wet sponge right now and these storms could potentially wring out a lot of water over parts of eastern Nebraska. A Flash Flood Watch is in place across parts of eastern Nebraska from 9 PM Friday to 9 AM Saturday. Some areas across northeastern and eastern Nebraska could see several inches of rain through the overnight hours and into early Saturday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in place across east central Nebraska from 9 PM Friday to 9 AM Saturday. (KOLN)

Some scattered storms are possible across southeastern Nebraska into Friday evening with another round expected to develop across northern Nebraska that will push into eastern Nebraska overnight and into early Saturday. (KOLN)

By Saturday afternoon, we should see clearing skies with mainly dry weather. It will continue to be quite smokey across the state as winds turn to the north and northeast behind a stationary boundary that will finally drop south through the state. Like Friday, we could continue to see some areas of reduced visibility and reduced air quality on Saturday afternoon. Any rain we do see though should help to “clean” the atmosphere of the smoke that’s out there now.

Temperatures should be cooler into the weekend with highs mainly in the lower to middle 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will likely remain a bit humid and again a bit smokey. Sunday should see lower dew points as a drier air mass filters into the area behind another weak front that is progged to move through the area Saturday night.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for Saturday with highs mainly in the low to mid 80s, though it will remain a bit humid. (KOLN)

Temperatures on Sunday will sit in the lower to middle 80s for most of the state. (KOLN)

Temperatures should hold in the lower to middle 80s for the start of next week with temperatures warming back to the upper 80s to near 90° by late next week. Mainly dry weather is forecast for Sunday and into early next week as well, with some small rain chances returning for the second half of the week.

Temperatures will be cooler and more comfortable through this weekend and into next week. (KOLN)

