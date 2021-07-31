5th Annual Railyard Rims happening in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s nothing like good, friendly competition and that’s exactly what’s happening with the 5th Annual Railyard Rims. The sporting goods retail store Scheels is sponsoring this annual event, but it’s way more than just a few basketball games. What the event will ultimately provide is a safe space for kids.

“Hey, you can come out and play basketball, but you can also help give back to the community,” said Jenna Nasif, Events, PR and Social Media Manager with Scheels.

The fundraiser consists of three on three basketball, dozens of teams and four courts.

“One of our major goals is to activate downtown,” said Todd Ogden, President of the Downtown Lincoln Association. “There’s no better way to activate downtown by having a bunch of basketball games on the street.”

Players for the first night of Railyard Rims were employees from banks, bars, restaurants and retail stores like Scheels, which sponsors and puts on the event.

“The fact that they give back to the community and help out, you can’t ask for any more from a company,” said Andrew Truitt, a Railyard Rims participant with Scheels.

What they’re hooping for is The Bay, a Lincoln nonprofit providing mentoring programs and a safe hangout spot for kids.

“I know a lot of people have come up to me today and said, ‘Oh my gosh, I love The Bay. I didn’t know you guys did this.’ It’s nice because we like to bring awareness to those nonprofits in the community that help so many people out,” Nasif said.

On the hoops, you’d see Freedom Swish Nets, a business started by a young entrepreneur in Lincoln whose goal is to help kids in underprivileged communities.

“Please, just let me give you a net,” Sarah Allick, Owner of Freedom Swish Nets said. “Streetball is everything I designed this for, and I would love to support in anyway.”

Even though kids themselves aren’t actually able to participate, they’re the event’s main mission.

“We’re a small, close-knit community, and we want to grow through our youth and get them involved. Having organizations that support our youth can only make our community grow as they get older,” Ogden said.

The fun and fundraising didn’t end on Friday. It’ll happen again Saturday in the Railyard with more than 30 teams playing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

