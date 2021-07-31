Advertisement

LPD cruiser struck in crash near 16th and K Streets

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police cruiser was struck in a crash Saturday morning.

According to LPD, A cruiser was going eastbound on K Street, approaching 16th Street at around 1:30 a.m. When the LPD cruiser went through a green light, another vehicle went through the red light and struck a secondary vehicle. The secondary vehicle then struck the LPD cruiser.

All individuals involved in the crash were treated for their wounds and released at the scene.

One individual was taken into custody due to the incident. Alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor to the crash.

