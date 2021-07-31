Advertisement

Sunday Forecast: A Top-10 day to finish the weekend!

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most of the area managed to avoid any severe weather Friday night and into Saturday morning with many of us receiving some very beneficial rainfall. Here’s a list of some of the heavier reports we received, as well as how much airport locations across the state received from midnight through 4 PM Saturday afternoon.

CountyLocationMag.
DODGEHOOPER4.00"
HARRISON2.0 S PERSIA2.90"
DOUGLAS2.9 SSW BENNINGTON2.52"
BURTTEKAMAH2.09"
DODGE2.0 E SCRIBNER2.09"
SAUNDERS3.3 E CERESCO2.04"
LANCASTER0.4 W WAVERLY1.89"
COLFAX3.1 ESE CLARKSON1.88"
DODGE0.2 ESE NORTH BEND1.88"
GARFIELD20 NNE BURWELL1.20"
HOLT5 WSW AMELIA1.14"
LANCASTER10/11 STUDIOS1.09"
HOOKERENE MULLEN0.95"
HOOKERMULLEN0.88"
HOOKER16 SW MULLEN0.86"
LANCASTERLINCOLN AIRPORT0.71"
Rainfall from midnight through 4 PM Saturday afternoon. Pockets of heavy rain were observed across northeastern and into east central sections of the state.(KOLN)

Mainly dry weather is expected through Saturday evening with gradually clearing skies. There will be another front that drops through the state could spark off an isolated shower or t’storm, but the chances for anyone seeing that are fairly low. Skies will continue to clear overnight tonight with a mainly sunny day expected for Sunday. Hazy sunshine is in the forecast once again though as some areas of wildfire smoke will continue to filter through the region. We could once again see some areas of reduced visibility and reduced air quality, especially through the morning hours. The air quality should gradually improve through the day on Sunday though as smoke continues to thin out.

Clearing skies are forecast into Saturday night with mainly sunny skies on Sunday, though it will likely remain hazy with some reduced visibility and reduced air quality.(KOLN)

Temperatures into the day on Sunday will be quite comfortable with a pleasantly cool start to the day. Look for morning lows in the 50s to low 60s across the state with afternoon highs sitting in the 80s. The warmest readings will stay across western Nebraska where temperatures should be fairly seasonal to start August with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Look for lower to middle 80s across the east. One big change will be much lower dew points. The cold front forecast to push through the state tonight will usher in a MUCH drier air mass as we could see dew point temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s by Sunday afternoon with north winds at around 10 MPH.

Look for a cool start to Sunday with morning lows in the 50s to low 60s.(KOLN)
Temperatures by Sunday afternoon should reach to the lower and middle 80s for most of 10/11 Country.(KOLN)
Much more comfortable conditions are forecast for Sunday afternoon with sunny skies and much lower dew points.(KOLN)

The extended forecast will keep temperatures in the mid 80s through the first half of the upcoming work week with continued comfortable dew points. By late next week and into next weekend though, we should see the return of hot and humid weather with temperatures reaching back to the lower and middle 90s by next Friday and Saturday. Mainly dry weather is forecast for Sunday and into early next week with some low-end rain chances back in the forecast for Wednesday evening and beyond.

Cooler and more comfortable weather is forecast over the next few days, but temperatures will return to the 90s by late next week and into next weekend.(KOLN)

