Wild finish at Nebraska Amateur, Easley claims title

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 72 holes weren’t enough to determine the 113rd Nebraska Amateur champion. David Easley and Nate Vontz went into a playoff after an amazing finish on the 18th green by both golfers.

Trailing by one stroke, Vontz made eagle on the final hole of regulation. Moments later, Easley knocked in a 6-foot putt to tie Vontz and force a playoff.

The two Lincoln golfers played two additional holes. Easley won the championship to cap an exciting tournament at Lochland Country Club in Hastings. Easley and Vontz finished 12 strokes under par.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.