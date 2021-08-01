Air quality in Lincoln unhealthy for sensitive groups

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The air quality in the eastern part of the state has been impacted from wildfires in Canada and the western U.S.

Parts of Northeast Nebraska are in the ‘Unhealthy’ range which means everyone should limit outdoor activities and sensitive people should remain indoors.

A section of Southeast Nebraska including Lincoln is un the ‘Unhealthy for Some’ range. This means people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should limit outdoor activities.

The impacts are expected to last through Monday.

