Lincoln teenager showcases at Lancaster County Fair after recovering from COVID-19 complications

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hundreds of 4H Participants are showcasing their skills at the Lancaster County Super Fair. One Lincoln teenager is doing so after recovering from COVID-19 complications.

To say Max Roberts loves horses is an understatement. Roberts started riding at three years old. This is his fifth year showing at the Super Fair. However nine months ago he didn’t know if he’d be able to participate in his favorite activity.

Max was hospitalized with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children known as MIS-C last November. It’s a complication from COVID. According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, he was the first child in the county to have MIS-C.

What got him through his time at Bryan Health and the Children’s Hospital in Omaha was talking to the staff about showing his horses at the Super Fair. Now he’s spent most of the week at the fairgrounds doing just that.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Max. “A year ago I didn’t even know if I was going to be able to.”

“The complications with MIS-C it was pretty emotional,” said Matt Roberts. “It was scary, but one of the first things that Max asked in the ER room was ‘am I going to be able to ride Molly again’, and we said absolutely you’re going to ride her again.”

Max is a member of the Boots N Hooves 4H Club. He’s participating in seven events during the 4H Horse Show. On Saturday, he competed in three.

Max has his final event Sunday.

