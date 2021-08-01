Monday Forecast: Staying a bit smoky, but a pleasant start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While skies will likely remain a bit smoky as we head into the day on Monday, it should be a comfortable start to the work week as temperatures and dew points will remain quite nice over the next few days. Like all good things though, the nice weather won’t last as a return to hot and humid conditions is expected by late this week and into next weekend. We’ll also continue to monitor air quality across the state as smoke from Canadian wildfires will impact the state off and on through the next week.

Skies are forecast to remain mainly clear through Sunday night and into the first part of Monday. Some mid and high level clouds should stream through the state from the north and northwest, but dry weather is expected through the day on Monday with north and northeast winds at around 5 to 10 MPH through the afternoon.

Look for a comfortable and cool start to the day on Monday with morning temperatures falling into the mid 50s for most of the state. Afternoon temperatures should again be fairly comfortable with highs in the lower to middle 80s for eastern Nebraska. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the west with highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Dew points again should remain quite comfortable with dew point temperatures in the 50s by Monday afternoon.

The extended forecast will keep comfortable conditions around for the first half of the week with highs in the mid 80s and dew points comfortably in the 50s to low 60s. The second half of the week and into next weekend will see heat and humidity return to the region though. Look for temperatures to eventually warm back to the mid 90s by Friday and Saturday with dew points back into the 60s and low 70s sending heat index values into the triple digits across eastern and southeastern parts of the state. We’ll keep a couple small chances for rain in the forecast - one for Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning and another into the day on Saturday. Even with a few rain chances though, any moisture we do see over the next week is expected to be quite light.

