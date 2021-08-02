48th Street from Cornhusker to Superior to fully close

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation & Utilities says a section of 48th Street will completely close beginning Monday.

Starting at 8 a.m., the stretch of road from Cornhusker to Superior will be shut down for pavement repairs.

LTU says the suggested detour is eastbound Cornhusker to Superior, and that the project is expected to be completed by Monday, August 16th.

Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling in this area, as well as other areas where road construction is present.

