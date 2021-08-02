Advertisement

48th Street from Cornhusker to Superior to fully close

(Ga. DOT)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation & Utilities says a section of 48th Street will completely close beginning Monday.

Starting at 8 a.m., the stretch of road from Cornhusker to Superior will be shut down for pavement repairs.

LTU says the suggested detour is eastbound Cornhusker to Superior, and that the project is expected to be completed by Monday, August 16th.

Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling in this area, as well as other areas where road construction is present.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection on all sides is blocked off to traffic.
LFR, LPD responds to crash near 56th and Holdrege Streets
To say Max Roberts loves horses is an understatement. Roberts started riding at three years...
Lincoln teenager showcases at Lancaster County Fair after recovering from COVID-19 complications
Simone Manuel, of United States, leaves the pool after a women's 50-meter freestyle semifinal...
Olympic ban on ‘Soul Cap’ spotlights lack of diversity in swimming
Omaha meat processor recalls more than 295,000 pounds of raw beef products
LPD cruiser struck in crash near 16th and K Streets

Latest News

The intersection on all sides is blocked off to traffic.
LFR, LPD responds to crash near 56th and Holdrege Streets
Look for highs in the lower to middle 80s again on Monday with 80s and 90s in the west.
Monday Forecast: Staying a bit smoky, but a pleasant start to the week
Lincoln Flag Redesign
Lincoln Flag Redesign
Nebraska renters brace as federal halt on evictions ends