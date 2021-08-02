Experienced roster results in advanced start to Fall Camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four days into Fall Camp, the Huskers say they’re further along than in previous seasons. Coaches believe its because of the experience on the team, especially on defense where Nebraska returns 10 starters.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander compared practice to “calculus,” as opposed to “general math.”

Nebraska’s defense includes multiple “super seniors,” like Ben Stille, JoJo Domann, Deontai Williams, and Marquel Dismuke.

Nebraska assistant coach Mike Dawson:



"If you think, you stink." pic.twitter.com/PGn3e3Xo0t — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 2, 2021

The Huskers practiced outside on Monday morning at the Hawks Championship Center. Nebraska plans to take Tuesday off before holding its first full-padded practice on Wednesday.

High praise for Nebraska sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer:



"I don't know if Luke has a big-time weakness."#Huskers @1011_News @lnsathletics pic.twitter.com/96Iav4aeQr — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 2, 2021

