Experienced roster results in advanced start to Fall Camp

The Nebraska football team practiced for two hours Tuesday morning in preparation of Ohio St.
The Nebraska football team practiced for two hours Tuesday morning in preparation of Ohio St.(KOLNKGIN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four days into Fall Camp, the Huskers say they’re further along than in previous seasons. Coaches believe its because of the experience on the team, especially on defense where Nebraska returns 10 starters.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander compared practice to “calculus,” as opposed to “general math.”

Nebraska’s defense includes multiple “super seniors,” like Ben Stille, JoJo Domann, Deontai Williams, and Marquel Dismuke.

The Huskers practiced outside on Monday morning at the Hawks Championship Center. Nebraska plans to take Tuesday off before holding its first full-padded practice on Wednesday.

