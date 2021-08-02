Advertisement

FAA: Helicopter struck powerlines in northeast Nebraska

(Associated | AP)
By Kevin Westhues
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
THURSTON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The FAA reported Monday that a small helicopter hit power lines before crashing into a field Friday afternoon.

The pilot of the Robinson R66 helicopter was spraying fields in an area northeast of Pender.

The FAA report indicated the pilot had serious injuries and the helicopter had substantial damage.

No one else was on the helicopter.

