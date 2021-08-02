Advertisement

Help NSP win Cruiser Calendar contest

Voting ends at 11 a.m. CT Tuesday
Photo submitted for Nebraska in the National Cruiser Calendar contest. Image taken in the...
Photo submitted for Nebraska in the National Cruiser Calendar contest. Image taken in the Panhandle by Adventure Photography(Adventure Photography)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSNB) - Have you voted for Nebraska for the 2021 best looking cruiser contest?

With less than 24 hours left in the National Cruiser Calendar Contest, Nebraska State Patrol is hoping to get its photo in for another year.

You have until 11 a.m. CT Tuesday, August 3, to get your vote in.

NSP is urging you to vote for Trooper Isaiah Jaramillo’s photo, taken by Adventure Photography, in the Panhandle.

As of Monday evening, Nebraska was sixth with 15,000 votes while Kentucky has a commanding lead with more than 70,000.

Can the Cornhusker State help NSP come out on top? CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection on all sides is blocked off to traffic.
LFR, LPD responds to crash near 56th and Holdrege Streets
ATM Theft
Suspects flee after ripping ATM out of ground
48th Street from Cornhusker to Superior to fully close
To say Max Roberts loves horses is an understatement. Roberts started riding at three years...
Lincoln teenager showcases at Lancaster County Fair after recovering from COVID-19 complications
LPD investigating weekend stabbing

Latest News

402 Development Academy offering free club soccer for refugee children.
402 Development Academy offering free club soccer for refugee kids
Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon should sit in the low to mid 80s for eastern Nebraska with...
Tuesday Forecast: More areas of smoke, but more pleasant weather
LLCHD reports 74 cases of COVID-19 on Monday
TADA Theatre
A Grand Night for Singing opens Aug. 12