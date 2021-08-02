Advertisement

LFR, LPD responds to crash near 56th and Holdrege Streets

The intersection on all sides is blocked off to traffic.(KOLN)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews with Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln Police Department responded to a crash near 56th and Holdrege Streets.

A reporter with 10/11 said the intersection on all sides is blocked off to traffic. It appears two cars were involved, an SUV and a Sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

