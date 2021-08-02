Advertisement

Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival returning to the Capital City

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A big week for musicians is planned in Lincoln, as the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival will host a mixture of world-class performances and compelling stories.

The festival started August 1 and will feature local and international musicians throughout the week, until Sunday, August 8. This will be the second installment of the festival, after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

“Well, especially considering the year and a half that we’ve just been through it’s so important that people are able to go out and connect with each other. Experience things together because we’ve been so isolated and it’s been a traumatic time for many people,” said Erik Higgins, artistic director of the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival.

Tickets for the festival are available or can be purchased at the door. You can find ticket and event information here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection on all sides is blocked off to traffic.
LFR, LPD responds to crash near 56th and Holdrege Streets
To say Max Roberts loves horses is an understatement. Roberts started riding at three years...
Lincoln teenager showcases at Lancaster County Fair after recovering from COVID-19 complications
48th Street from Cornhusker to Superior to fully close
Simone Manuel, of United States, leaves the pool after a women's 50-meter freestyle semifinal...
Olympic ban on ‘Soul Cap’ spotlights lack of diversity in swimming
ATM Theft
Suspects flee after ripping ATM out of ground

Latest News

Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival returning to the capital city
Reagan Nsimbani
LPD: Driver facing DUI & other charges following crash involving police cruiser
Lincoln woman to participate in international balloon group
Lincoln woman to participate in international balloon group
NSP arrested Dennis Nekolite following a pursuit Sunday afternoon in Hall and Buffalo Counties.
O’Neill man arrested following multi-county pursuit