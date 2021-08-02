Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival returning to the capital city

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A big week for musicians is planned in Lincoln, as the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival will host a mixture of world-class performances and compelling stories.

The festival started August 1 and will feature local and international musicians throughout the week, until Sunday, August 8. This will be the second installment of the festival, after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

“Well, especially considering the year and a half that we’ve just been through it’s so important that people are able to go out and connect with each other. Experience things together because we’ve been so isolated and it’s been a traumatic time for many people,” said Erik Higgins, artistic director of the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival.

Tickets for the festival are available or can be purchased at the door. You can find ticket and event information here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.