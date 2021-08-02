Lincoln woman to participate in international balloon group

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is fulfilling a lifelong dream of helping build a large balloon building. She’ll be one of 55 people from all around the world doing so next year.

Teresa Forst will help make a life-size Candyland game where she and everyone else will use over 100,000 balloons. She has a day job during the week but said balloons are her life.

If you’re going to a Lincoln Saltdogs game at Haymarket Park on Sundays, you’ve probably seen Shades the Clown.

Forst said, ”I’m here every Sunday home game twisting balloons for the kids.”

It’s a fun thing she’s done for over 35 years.

Teresa applied to work with a group to make the lifesize Candyland game in Knox County Indiana and was expecting to hear back in early July.

Forst said, “Every day I’m checking for emails and nothing nothing nothing.”

Until finally, a few days ago, she got the email saying she was in the group.

Forst said, “It’s going to be a big fun thing. It’s always been on my bucket list to do.”

While it is a fun event for the entire group going, it’ll also be used to help raise money for 30 different charities in Indiana.

Teresa will also be unique to the group as she’s the only one from Nebraska.

“I’ll make lots of lifetime friendships doing that,” Forst said.

Teresa has gotten joy out of doing this for so many years mainly because of her customers.

Forst said, “It’s the smile that says thank you and that they’re excited about getting balloons.”

People will be coming from Japan and the United Kingdom to participate in this.

The project will begin in April of 2022.

