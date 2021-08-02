LPD: Driver facing DUI & other charges following crash involving police cruiser

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say crashed into a car, which collided with a police cruiser this weekend.

Reagan Nsimbani is facing leaving the scene of an injury accident, DUI 1st offense, refusal of a chemical test, contempt of court, refuse preliminary breath test, resisting arrest, willful reckless driving and no operators license.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, an LPD officer was driving eastbound on K Street, approaching 16 Street, with a Ford Explorer in the lane next them.

LPD said as they went through the intersection with a green traffic signal, a Honda Accord traveling southbound on 16th Street did not stop at the red light.

Police said the Honda crashed into the Ford Explorer which then crashed into the side of the police cruiser. The Honda Accord then collided with a building owned by the State of Nebraska at 500 S 16th Street causing around $500 damage, according to police.

Officers said the officer contacted the driver of the Honda Accord who was trying to leave the scene and observed that he as showing signs of impairment and took him into custody.

LPD said the driver, identified as Nsimbani, resisted the officer and refused to get into the cruiser as another officer arrived on scene.

Police said they were eventually able to get Nsimbani into the back of the cruiser after a lengthy struggle but refused to identify himself and did not have a drivers license.

Nsimbani was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Police said he refused to submit to tests to determine the level of alcohol in his system and despite officers getting a search warrant to conduct a blood draw, Nsimbani violently resisted.

LPD said the driver of the Ford Explorer and passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries that did not require treatment at the hospital. The officer was transported by another LPD officer to a local area hospital where they were treated and released for a head injury that is not life threatening.

According to police, witnesses reported that the Honda Accord was seen driving recklessly and speeding before violating the red traffic signal and crashing with the cars.

Nsimbani was medically cleared, transported to the jail and arrested.

Police said damage to the Honda Accord and Ford Explorer are both total losses. The police cruiser sustained an estimated $7,000 in damage.

