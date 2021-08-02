LPD investigating weekend stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck on Saturday morning.

LPD said on July 31 around 3 a.m., officers were in the area of 575 S. 10th Street, near the Hall of Justice, when they saw a 52-year-old man walking near the entrance.

The man collapsed, police said, and officers learned the man had been stabbed.

It was determined the stabbing took place in the 900 Block of E Street, and the injury was to the neck.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police. No arrests have been made.

