New use for an old grain elevator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for a fun place to stop for coffee, food and shopping, then consider a visit to “The Grainery” in Paxton.

We recently paid a visit to Leah Fote, who is the owner and operator of the unique business. “When we found out this building was going to be torn down, they had us come and look to see if there would be any antiques we could use in the store,” Fote said. “But when I got in the car, my husband knew that I wanted the building itself. They don’t make buildings like this anymore. I wanted to save it.” Fote says she was able to move the building over to her property where where her antique store is located.

“We had a coffee shop in the antique store, but realized we needed to expand it,” Fote said. “This building was a grain elevator originally. It was built in 1920. Farmers would bring their wagons and tractors through, and dump off their grain. So, we had to call it “The Grainery”. This is where the coffee shop is now.”

As you might imagine, moving a building like this is quite an ordeal. Fote says people even came with lawn chairs to watch the move. “We hired Star Moving out of Grant,” Fote said. “Gerald came, and he spent a couple of days jacking up the building which is nerve-wracking. They took it on a trailer. The railroad had to drop their power lines, and the electric company had to be down for about two hours. They trucked this old grain elevator across the railroad tracks, and they had to time it in between the trains.”

The interior of the Grainery has a chic country flair. Fote says she likes the rustic farmhouse look, and she was going for something like that. “It just came together,” Fote said. “We tried to include local businesses on the projects, in an effort to see our community grow. We have all sorts of coffee, ice cream, scones, muffins, we have tea from Goodberry Farms, and my daughter helps me make some fun mugs that you can also purchase, along with other gifts.”

The Grainery is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, a reminder that the antique store next door called “Anne Marie’s” on the Nebraska Tourism Passport Program this year.

