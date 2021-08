OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe to its herd over the weekend.

Dennis Pate, zoo president and CEO, is planning to introduce the calf, born Saturday, at a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Watch a livestream of Tuesday’s presentation here, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

We're just going to put this right heeerrrreee. More to come on this little one tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/rJCkwKMRSJ — Omaha's Zoo (@OmahaZoo) August 2, 2021

