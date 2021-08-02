Advertisement

O’Neill man arrested following multi-county pursuit

NSP arrested Dennis Nekolite following a pursuit Sunday afternoon in Hall and Buffalo Counties.(Buffalo County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an O’Neill man following a chase in Buffalo and Hall Counties Sunday afternoon

At approximately 4:00 p.m., NSP received information of a Dodge Challenger driving recklessly and at excessive speeds on Highway 30 near Gibbon. The vehicle had reportedly fled attempted traffic stops by both the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at different times Sunday afternoon.

A trooper was able to locate the vehicle near Alda on Highway 30 and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and the trooper initiated a pursuit. The vehicle continued westbound on Highway 30, reaching speeds in excess of 140 miles per hour. The suspect vehicle then began driving on county roads north of Highway 30. Shortly thereafter, another trooper was able to successfully perform a traffic stop near Shelton Road and 190th Road, north of Shelton.

The driver, Dennis Nekolite, 30, of O’Neill, was then taken into custody without further incident. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Nekolite was booked into the Buffalo County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies from Hall and Buffalo Counties assisted at times during the incident.

