Advertisement

Pleasant Monday afternoon

By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will bring fair conditions over the next couple of days with slightly below average temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. It will be getting warmer and more humid by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Partly to mostly sunny, hazy and warm with tolerable humidity in the Lincoln area. Smoky skies will continue, but perhaps not as bad as it was over the weekend. Highs Monday afternoon will be in the mid 80s with a light northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

High temperatures across Nebraska will be a bit below average in central and eastern Nebraska.
High temperatures across Nebraska will be a bit below average in central and eastern Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy skies for tonight with lows once again dropping into the upper 50s.

Low temperatures will be below average.
Low temperatures will be below average.(1011 Weather)

Tuesday will be about the same as Monday. Mostly to partly sunny with warm temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. Highs in the Lincoln area will once again be in the mid 80s with a south to southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with 90s in the west.
Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with 90s in the west.(1011 Weather)

Rain chances appear to on the small side over the next 7 days and the temperature and humidity will be returning by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Heat and humidity return by the end of the week and into the weekend. Small rain chance...
Heat and humidity return by the end of the week and into the weekend. Small rain chance Wednesday night into Thursday morning.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection on all sides is blocked off to traffic.
LFR, LPD responds to crash near 56th and Holdrege Streets
To say Max Roberts loves horses is an understatement. Roberts started riding at three years...
Lincoln teenager showcases at Lancaster County Fair after recovering from COVID-19 complications
Simone Manuel, of United States, leaves the pool after a women's 50-meter freestyle semifinal...
Olympic ban on ‘Soul Cap’ spotlights lack of diversity in swimming
Omaha meat processor recalls more than 295,000 pounds of raw beef products
LPD cruiser struck in crash near 16th and K Streets

Latest News

Look for highs in the lower to middle 80s again on Monday with 80s and 90s in the west.
Monday Forecast: Less smoke with a pleasant start to the week
Brad's Monday Forecast
Brad's Monday Forecast
More comfortable weather expected on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds.
Bill's Sunday Evening Forecast
Temperatures by Sunday afternoon should reach to the lower and middle 80s for most of 10/11...
Sunday Forecast: A Top-10 day to finish the weekend!