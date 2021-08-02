Pleasant Monday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will bring fair conditions over the next couple of days with slightly below average temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. It will be getting warmer and more humid by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Partly to mostly sunny, hazy and warm with tolerable humidity in the Lincoln area. Smoky skies will continue, but perhaps not as bad as it was over the weekend. Highs Monday afternoon will be in the mid 80s with a light northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

High temperatures across Nebraska will be a bit below average in central and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy skies for tonight with lows once again dropping into the upper 50s.

Low temperatures will be below average. (1011 Weather)

Tuesday will be about the same as Monday. Mostly to partly sunny with warm temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. Highs in the Lincoln area will once again be in the mid 80s with a south to southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with 90s in the west. (1011 Weather)

Rain chances appear to on the small side over the next 7 days and the temperature and humidity will be returning by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Heat and humidity return by the end of the week and into the weekend. Small rain chance Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (1011 Weather)

