Suspects flee after ripping ATM out of ground

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after suspects ripped an ATM out of the ground with a truck on Monday morning then fled the scene.

LPD said around 6 a.m. officers were called to the area of 52nd and R streets.

Upon arrival, officers learned the suspects tried to steal an ATM from the University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union.

The ATM was successfully pulled out of the ground before the suspects ran.

According to LPD, two delivery drivers in the area witnessed the event and called police.

The truck, a 2002 Ford F-350, was left at the scene.

LPD said the truck was stolen out of Omaha. The amount of damage and total loss has not been determined.

