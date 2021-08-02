Troopers find drugs, weapons in multiple incidents

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested several people after finding controlled substances and firearms in multiple incidents.

The first incident occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed two vehicles parked near the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 71, in Box Butte County. The trooper stopped to check on the vehicles and offer assistance.

During the encounter, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside one of the vehicles, a Toyota Camry. Troopers then performed a search of the vehicle and located five pounds of methamphetamine and seven ounces of marijuana. Troopers also located a handgun.

The three occupants of the vehicle, Jana Hildebrand, 29, of Hot Springs, South Dakota, Taliah Hildebrand, 19, of Hot Springs, South Dakota, and Roy Elliott-Casaus, 29, of Denver, Colorado, were all arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana – between one ounce and one pound, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. All three were lodged in Box Butte County Jail.

The second incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, when a trooper observed a Buick Encore speeding on Interstate 80 near mile marker 238, near Lexington. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed a marijuana container in plain view.

The trooper performed a search of the vehicle and located six pounds of marijuana in a suitcase and a handgun concealed behind the driver’s seat. All three occupants of the vehicle, Ronneka Blakemore, 29, Marvin McAtee, 29, and Laronte Ivory, 27, all of Louisville, Kentucky, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. All three were lodged in Dawson County Jail.

