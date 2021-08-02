Tuesday Forecast: More areas of smoke, but more pleasant weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast over the coming days remains largely unchanged as some pleasant weather will continue to headline the forecast before heat and humidity build back into the region late this week and into the weekend. More areas of haze and smoke will also continue to impact the area over the coming days as well.

Look for mostly clear skies as we head through Monday evening, Monday night, and into the day on Tuesday. We could continue to see some areas of reduced visibility and reduced air quality due to smoke and haze. Through the day on Monday, mostly sunny skies are forecast for most of the state, but like Monday, we should see some mid and high level cloud cover push through the state into the afternoon that could give us partly sunny skies for a time. Dry weather is forecast through the day on Tuesday.

Mostly clear skies overnight should give way to mostly to partly sunny skies on Tuesday. (KOLN)

More areas of smoke are anticipated into the day on Tuesday with continued reduced visibility and air quality. (KOLN)

Temperatures into Tuesday morning should be comfortably cool again, though perhaps a degree or two warmer than Monday morning. Look for morning temperatures to fall into the mid and upper 50s for most of the state.

Look for another cool morning on Tuesday with lows in the 50s. (KOLN)

By the afternoon, we should have another nice day on our hands if we can avoid some of the thicker smoke near the surface. We’ll again see high temperatures for eastern Nebraska in the lower to middle 80s with hotter conditions expected in the west where they could see afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s. Dew point temperatures will also remain very comfortable with dew point readings in the 50s to low 60s with winds turning to the south and southeast at 5 to 15 MPH.

Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon should sit in the low to mid 80s for eastern Nebraska with mid 80s to mid 90s in the west. (KOLN)

The extended forecast builds heat and humidity back into the area late this week and into the weekend when temperatures are forecast to reach back to the mid and upper 90s with triple digit heat index values possible Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. There will be a few scattered chances for rain over the next week, but it appears that any moisture we are lucky enough to see should be fairly light.

Temperatures will remain fairly comfortable on Tuesday and Wednesday before heat and humidity build back into the area on Thursday and beyond. (KOLN)

