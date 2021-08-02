Advertisement

Zoom settles for $85 million in ‘Zoom-bombing’ lawsuit

Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and...
Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”

The video conferencing service that became essential during the pandemic at one point was plagued by hackers.

Customers complained that their private meetings were being interrupted by people shouting profanity or sharing pornography.

In response to the lawsuit, Zoom Video Communications says it is improving security and improving safeguards for consumer data.

Under the settlement, some paid subscribers will be eligible for 15% refunds on their Zoom subscriptions or $25, whichever is larger.

Before the proposal is final, a federal judge in San Jose, California, will have to approve the deal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection on all sides is blocked off to traffic.
LFR, LPD responds to crash near 56th and Holdrege Streets
To say Max Roberts loves horses is an understatement. Roberts started riding at three years...
Lincoln teenager showcases at Lancaster County Fair after recovering from COVID-19 complications
Simone Manuel, of United States, leaves the pool after a women's 50-meter freestyle semifinal...
Olympic ban on ‘Soul Cap’ spotlights lack of diversity in swimming
Omaha meat processor recalls more than 295,000 pounds of raw beef products
LPD cruiser struck in crash near 16th and K Streets

Latest News

Isaiah Jewett, of the United States, and Nijel Amos, right, of Botswana, shake hands after...
No hard feelings: Olympic runners fall then help each other finish together
FILE - This undated file photo shows a roll call, in the early morning or late evening hours,...
German court sets trial date for former Nazi concentration camp guard, aged 100
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 28, 2021, file photo, Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a...
Biden’s judges: More diverse and more of them
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
Several Seattle restaurants, bars require customers to show vaccination proof