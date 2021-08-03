Columbus man killed by forklift at workplace

LINDSAY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is dead after a workplace accident in eastern Nebraska on Monday afternoon.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a farm north of Lindsay where a man had been crushed while unloading heavy livestock equipment. The man was identified as 23-year-old Bairon Carreto Perez of Columbus. He was taken to Faith Regional Health Services where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Carreto Perez had been assisting with the transportation of large crates of live chickens, which were being moved by a forklift. One of the crates became dislodged from each other and the forklift. Carreto Perez stepped between the crates and the forklift when the crates slipped again, causing him to be crushed against the forklift.

Officials did not give the name of the poultry operation, but the address of the workplace is the same one listed for K & K Poultry on state-permitting documents, a farm owned by the Korth family of rural Lindsay.

