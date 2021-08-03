Doane University requiring students to get COVID-19 vaccine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doane University will require students to get the COVID-19 vaccination before returning to class this fall.

University President Dr. Roger Hughes said the decision was made to combat the highly contagious Delta variant.

“We recognize there are members of our family who take issue with the decision - we fully respect the various points of view. For those who are uncomfortable with getting vaccinated, we have structured selective exemptions and extensions.”

Students have the option to seek an exemption from the vaccination requirement due to medical or religious reasons. Requests will be reviewed by the university’s offices of student health and student experience.

Students who do request an exemption or extension will be required to receive routine COVID-19 testing, and participate in a 10-day quarantine per CDC guidelines if a test returns positive.

Employees will not be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The University reports 82 percent of employees have received the vaccine.

Classes on the Crete campus begin August 16. According to Doane University’s vaccine FAQ page, students will need to get their second dose of the vaccine by Sept. 9.

Hundreds of colleges and universities are adding the COVID-19 vaccine as a requirement to return this fall, but Doane University is the first in Nebraska.

Bellow is a full email that Dr. Hughes sent to students on Friday.

Dear Doane Family,

As you know we modified our required student vaccination policy to include the COVID-19 vaccine. This was a very hard decision that required much debate and deliberation. We recognize there are members of our family who take issue with the decision-we fully respect the various points of view. For those who are uncomfortable with getting vaccinated, we have structured selective exemptions and extensions.

We approached our decision to provide members of the Doane Family with the scientifically safest environment possible while also providing a “normal” collegiate experience similar to what was expected pre-COVID. Given the recent increase in hospitalizations seen in 18-23 year-olds caused by the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant, we felt requiring vaccination was the best way to “get back to normal” while ensuring the highest number of positive outcomes. We are joining over 600 colleges and universities and numerous corporations and sports leagues who agree.

Thanks to the numerous health experts and Doane employees who provided varying research and data in helping us reach this decision. Thanks also to those members of the Doane family who have shared their position, both for and against, since the decision was made. Each data point was scrutinized and each opinion was both heard and respected.

We are looking forward to a “normalized” academic year.

Respectifully,

Dr. Roger Hughes

President

Go Tigers!!!

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.