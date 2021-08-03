Advertisement

Driver killed in crash at busy Omaha city intersection

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a driver was killed when his car pulled out in front of a sport utility vehicle at one of city’s busiest intersections during rush-hour traffic.

Police say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday at 72nd and Cass streets, when a southbound sedan on 72nd Street turned left in front of a northbound SUV.

The collision caused the sedan to spin and crash into another SUV.

Police say the car’s driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police did not immediately release the name of the man killed. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting just north of 56th Street...
Two in critical condition after shooting near Edgewood Shopping Center, no arrests
ATM Theft
Suspects flee after ripping ATM out of ground
48th Street from Cornhusker to Superior to fully close
LPD investigating weekend stabbing
LLCHD reports 74 cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Latest News

Monday around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting just north of 56th Street...
Two in critical condition after shooting near Edgewood Shopping Center, no arrests
According to Resources to Recover, close to 4.4-percent of adults in Nebraska live with serious...
Simone Biles puts spotlight on mental health; resources available in Nebraska
According to Resources to Recover, close to 4.4 percent of adults in Nebraska live with serious...
Simone Biles puts spotlight on mental health; resources available in Nebraska
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!