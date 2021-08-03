Josh Altmann named the Rawlings American Association Player of the Month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Josh Altmann has been named the Rawlings American Association Player of the Month for July, the American Association announced yesterday.

The announcement comes just a week after Altmann was named an American Association Midseason Top Performer.

“To be able to be I was recognized on that list, it really is an honor and I am blessed,” Altmann said. “All I am trying to do is put quality at-bats together and just help this team win.”

Altmann hit .390 with 13 homers and 29 RBIs over 21 games during the month of July, and his .457 on-base percentage, .939 slugging percentage and 1.397 OPS were all tops on the club during the month.

Altmann had two multi-homer games – July 17 at Sioux Falls and July 31 against Winnipeg, and he drove in 14 runs during his last five July games.

The 27-year-old was a product of the Texas Rangers organization, where he was selected in the 22nd round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL.

Altmann is working on one of the best single seasons in franchise history, ranking ninth in the American Association in batting average (.335), fourth in home runs (20), tied for ninth in doubles (19), fourth in slugging percentage (.683), and third in on-base plus slugging percentage (1.081).

Currently, Altmann is averaging a home run every 12.8 plate appearances, just ahead of Ian Gac’s mark of 13.4 when he set the single-season franchise record with 27 homers in 83 games during the 2014 campaign.

“I’m very confident right now,” Altmann said. “But I think that’s a testament not just to the work that I am putting in but also the guys around me. Just the communication and the jokes and the laughs and the things we have every single day in the clubhouse, I definitely attribute a lot of my success to them.”

This is Lincoln’s first Player of the Month honor since Curt Smith was recognized in August 2018. That month, Curt slashed .350/.406/.575/.981 with five homers and 24 RBIs. Two seasons ago, Kyle Kinman was named American Association Pitcher of the Month for June after he went 1-1 with a 1.40 ERA in six starts.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.