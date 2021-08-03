Lincoln man arrested after hitting 18-year-old in head with drill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man for hitting someone in the head with an electric drill following a fight inside a home.

Just before 6 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to 29th and E Streets on a disturbance.

LPD said when officers arrived, they made contact with an 18-year-old man who was bleeding from his face and reported that he had been assaulted by a 20-year-old man still inside the home.

Officers said they made contact with the 20-year-old and several other people who were in the home at the time of the assault.

According to police, based on statements given, the victim had been arguing with a 14-year-old boy in the home who charged at him before a physical fight between the two.

LPD said the 20-year-old man then used an electric drill to hit the victim several times in the head.

Officers said the assault victim explained he left the home and started hitting the 20-year-old’s parked car in the driveway with a shovel causing an estimated $300 damage.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries that are not considered life threatening.

Police said the 20-year-old was arrested and is facing 2nd degree assault charges and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges. The 14-year-old was referred for 3rd degree assault and released to a parent. The assault victim was cited and released for misdemeanor vandalism.

