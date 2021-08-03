LPD investigating bomb threat at Assurity Life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a bomb threat at a business in central Lincoln.

On Monday, around 2 p.m., police were called to Assurity Life Insurance Company off 20th and Q Streets on a bomb threat.

LPD said officers were told that an employee of Assurity Life received a phone call from a man who said that he was outside the building with a bomb.

Police said an extensive search of the building and property was completed by Lincoln Fire and Rescue, as well as LPD officers.

According to police, with the assistance of employees, officers determined that the person who had called was an upset customer.

Investigators said they were able to determine the building and employees were safe and the business was allowed to return to normal.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

