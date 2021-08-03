Advertisement

LPD investigating bomb threat at Assurity Life

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a bomb threat at a business in central Lincoln.

On Monday, around 2 p.m., police were called to Assurity Life Insurance Company off 20th and Q Streets on a bomb threat.

LPD said officers were told that an employee of Assurity Life received a phone call from a man who said that he was outside the building with a bomb.

Police said an extensive search of the building and property was completed by Lincoln Fire and Rescue, as well as LPD officers.

According to police, with the assistance of employees, officers determined that the person who had called was an upset customer.

Investigators said they were able to determine the building and employees were safe and the business was allowed to return to normal.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting just north of 56th Street...
Two in critical condition after shooting near Edgewood Shopping Center, no arrests
ATM Theft
Suspects flee after ripping ATM out of ground
LPD investigating weekend stabbing
48th Street from Cornhusker to Superior to fully close
LLCHD reports 74 cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Latest News

Jeremiah and Angela Kresser faces charges for convenience store robberies in Kearney and Grand...
Wife gets jail for Kearney convenience store robbery
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln man arrested after hitting 18-year-old in head with drill
Lincoln Police Department
LPD investigating two cases involving gunshots fired
Brian Rosenthal
$1 million bond set for Brian Rosenthal