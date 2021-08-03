LPD investigating two cases involving gunshots fired

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating two incidents involving gunshots being heard.

On Monday around 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to Goodhue Boulevard and D Street on a report of gunshots heard.

LPD said responding officers spoke with a man who came out of his home and they noticed he kept reaching for his pocket. Officers said they asked him several times to keep his hands out of his pockets and they saw that he was reaching for a handgun inside his pants pocket.

According to police, officers got the handgun from the man and noticed that one round was missing from the magazine.

Officers said they searched the home to ensure there were no victims inside and found a shell casing matching that of the ammunition in the handgun.

LPD said officers also found damage to a hallway wall consistent with damage from a bullet.

The 21-year-old man was arrested and is facing carrying a concealed weapon charges and discharging a firearm in city limits charges.

Hours later, just before midnight, police were dispatched to an area of W Q Street and N Coddington Avenue on a report of gunshots heard.

LPD said the 911 caller explained they saw a man outside holding a handgun near a car before hearing gunfire.

According to police, when officers arrived, they were not able to find the man or car described by the witnesses but officers located several spent shell casings at the scene. Police said no victims or damage were found.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are requesting video from the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

