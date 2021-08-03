LPD suggests catalytic converter permits to curtail thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to Lincoln Police, there have been eight reported catalytic converter thefts in the last eight days, about one a day. To combat this, LPD is proposing law changes for those in possessions of a catalytic converter.

Interim Police Chief Brian Jackson said what they’re proposing is requiring a permit for people buying and selling catalytic converters. He said since they’re usually attached to your personal vehicle, there has to be a reason for owning one.

Lincoln Police estimate for each catalytic converter theft, it costs the victim $1,000.

“It’s more of a pain than anything because you have a truck that you can’t use and we can’t take to the job sites until it gets fixed,” said Trevor Neemann, co-owner of Neemann and Sons.

Neemann and Sons became a victim this past week after having one stolen from a dump truck at a worksite near Prescott Elementary

Neemann said it’s not all the sellers fault.

“To me it’s more of a scrap-yard issue to wherever these are being sold and that it’s so easy to come in with a handful of them,” said Neemann.

Jackson said there’s been a steady rise in catalytic converter thefts for the last three years. Jackson said people sell them for the precious metals inside.

“It hasn’t been a lack of effort for trying other things to try and impact it, but they continue to increase and were just looking for other avenues,” said Jackson.

The ordinance would require people to apply for and receive a special permit to buy and sell catalytic converters. Jackson also said people could have a catalytic converter if it’s for a work order.

“It would be like many of our pawns or certain people who are selling or salvaging a catalytic converter,” said Jackson. “Those previously found guilty of similar crimes would not be able to do so.”

The goal for LPD is to make it more difficult to own a catalytic converter, if this ordinance change passes.

