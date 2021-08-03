Advertisement

More than 1,000 earthquakes rock Yellowstone in July

By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists say July was a really shaky month at Yellowstone National Park.

One expert called it a “doozy.”

The U.S. Geological Survey shared its monthly report on earthquake activity this week.

It says seismologists reported more than 1,000 minor quakes around Yellowstone last month.

It’s the most quakes reported at the national park since June 2017.

Most of the tremors were a part of seven different swarms.

A swarm is a series of small quakes that happen back-to-back over a short period.

The agency says the largest single swarm saw more than 760 earthquakes hit beneath Yellowstone Lake.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting just north of 56th Street...
Two in critical condition after shooting near Edgewood Shopping Center, no arrests
ATM Theft
Suspects flee after ripping ATM out of ground
LPD investigating weekend stabbing
48th Street from Cornhusker to Superior to fully close
LLCHD reports 74 cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Latest News

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new COVID-19 incentive for anyone who gets a...
NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods, Microsoft to require vaccination for US workers
LPD responded to a crash near 70th and A Streets.
LPD responds to crash near 70th and A Streets
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, the Big 12 conference logo is seen on a pylon during...
AP sources: Pac-12, Big 12 commissioners consider alliances