Nebraska sees an increase of vaccinations as COVID-19 returns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The U.S. hit the president’s goal about a month behind schedule on Monday. That’s 70% of U.S. adults having their first vaccination. In Lancaster County, that number is even higher. Seventy-two percent of people 16 and older have started their vaccination. And it’s a number that’s rising.

Phamacists at Relycare said it’s been a busy few weeks, with more and more people signing up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve been vaccinating every day,” said Monty Scheele, Pharmacist at RelyCare.

Scheele said at the peak of vaccinations, they’d give out about 200 shots a day, then it dropped to about 30 a day.

“It’s starting to tick back up,” said Scheele.

That’s the case across Lancaster County. In July 6,569 people started the vaccination process. The rate at which they’re getting their first doses increased by 81% the second half of the month.

“I think people are understanding the importance of getting it,” said Scheele.

It’s not just here. Laura McDougall, director of Four Corners Health District which covers York, Seward, Butler and Polk Counties, said they’re seeing a similar trend.

“We think it’s probably because people are wanting to get kids vaccinated before school starts,” said McDougall. “Or it could be we’re seeing in increase in variants and cases.”

In her district, about 43% of the population is vaccinated, so she’s hoping this trend will continue.

“We have a lot of people yet to be vaccinated,” said McDougall.

Health officials said regardless of the reason people are choosing to get the shot, the more the better, as that gives the community it’s best shot at not seeing a larger increase of cases this fall.

