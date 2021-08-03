Possible shooting near Edgewood Shopping Center in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a heavy law enforcement presence just north of 56th Street and Highway 2 in Lincoln, at or near the Edgewood Shopping Center.

Lincoln Police have not been able to confirm anything, but around 8 p.m. scanner reports indicated a possible shooting in the area. It’s unclear if anybody was shot, and if so, what the extent of those injuries are.

A 10/11 NOW reporter on scene said there are at least eight Lincoln Police vehicles, along with a couple Lincoln Fire & Rescue vehicles. They report one ambulance left the scene around 8:20 p.m. with lights and sirens.

