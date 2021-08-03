Sentencing hearing for Bailey Boswell set for November

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A sentencing hearing has been set in the case of Bailey Boswell. Boswell was convicted last October of killing and dismembering Sydney Loofe in 2017.

According to the Nebraska Judicial Branch, the case is slated for Nov. 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. before a three-judge panel. The panel includes Judge Vicky L. Johnson, Judge Darla S. Ideus and Judge Peter C. Bataillon. The three-judge panel will decide whether there’s enough evidence to warrant the death penalty.

The hearing will be held on the third floor of the Saline County Courthouse in Wilber. The defendant is ordered to be transported to the courthouse by the sheriff.

