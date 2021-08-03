Simone Biles puts spotlight on mental health; resources available in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Simone Biles made her return to the Olympic Games and as she returns, it comes with the world watching the gymnast and her battle with mental health.

According to Resources to Recover, close to 4.4-percent of adults in Nebraska live with serious mental health conditions. Only 47-percent of adults with mental illness receive any form of treatment.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said mental health should be viewed the same way as physical health. The attention on physical health care is important, but without the focus on mental health the entire body can’t be completely healthy.

“We all have days where we feel down, stressed out or anxious and that’s a normal thing. When it gets to the point where it’s impacting our ability to relate to others day to day, our ability to work and be with our families, that’s the point where it’s really a great idea to reach out to somebody,” said clinical administrator, Lisa Neeman.

A big point of emphasis for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is reaching the point we can all comfortably say it’s okay to not be okay.

More than 20-percent of adults in the United States experienced mental illness in 2019, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services encourages the conversation surrounding mental health. Simone Biles and other high profile athletes help provide opportunities for others to come forward.

“Similar to if someone had a heart condition, we encourage them to get help. To say that you have a heart attack and you’ve had treatment is an okay thing and we want people to get to the point where it’s normal part of healthcare to be able to say I wasn’t okay, but I’m okay now, or I still struggle and that’s okay too,” said Neeman.

The Nebraska Family Helpline number is (888)866-8660, and is available 24 hours, seven days a week. Further resources that are available can be found here.

