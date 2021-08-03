Tuesday Forecast: Warm, hazy afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We will have couple more days of warm temperatures with comfortable humidity levels before the dew points rise back into the 60s and the temperature returns to the 90s. There are a few small chances for isolated thunderstorms, however, widespread rain is not expected.

Partly to mostly sunny, hazy and warm with high temperatures in the Lincoln area in the mid 80s. South-southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

It will continue to be warm in central and eastern Nebraska. Hot in the west. (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy skies for Tuesday night and not as cool with the lows dropping into the mid 60s.

Not quite as cool Tuesday night. Overnight lows closer the normal lows for this time of year. (1011 Weather)

Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the day. Highs in the mid 80s and perhaps a bit more humid in the afternoon. South breeze 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

A few degrees warmer for central and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Partly to mostly sunny by Thursday afternoon, warmer and more humid. Highs near 90.

Warmer temperatures expected Thursday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Hot and humid weather returns of Friday and continues into next week. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 90s and around 100 on Sunday. Upper 90s will continue on Monday. Isolated thunderstorms possible Saturday night and Sunday night.

Heat and humidity return Friday and will continue into the weekend. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.