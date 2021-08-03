UNMC doctor: Worst phase of pandemic is still to come

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As cases of the delta variant continue to rise, local experts say to get the COVID-19 vaccine before it’s too late.

Dr. James Lawler with the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security says people in communities with low vaccination rates, including Omaha, should begin preparing themselves for another serious wave.

“We’re still well below our target for many communities and in Nebraska west of here, they’re even lower so for many communities this is probably going to be the worst phase of the pandemic yet. So, people should prepare for a really severe wave that’s probably going to be worse than what we experienced in the fall in many communities,” he says.

Lawler says breakthrough cases are extremely minimal, and 96% to 97% of the hospitalizations for COVID are those who are unvaccinated.

“Our breakthrough cases for hospitalizations have been very, very low, we’re seeing quite a few in the way breakthrough cases, [those] who present for testing and test positive, that has jumped up but were still seeing the vast, vast majority of cases that require hospitalization are in people who have not been fully vaccinated.”

The scene inside the local hospitals is concerning, he says.

“We have twice as many patients on ventilators right now than we did total of COVID patients in the entire hospital a month ago,” Lawler tells 6 News. “In the last few weeks we’ve definitely seen a significant jump in the number of COVID patients we’re seeing, in our hospital around the 4th of July we were down to three of four patients in the entire hospital, that was kind of our low point. Since then we’ve gone up more than about roughly 10-fold.”

But with the increase in cases and hospitalizations, the Douglas County Health Department says they have recently seen more interest in local clinics.

“Last weekend we noticed a big jump, maybe starting from the middle of the week on, in people attending, probably four to five times the [amount of] people showing up to the clinics, clinics over the weekend were very well attended, so I think people are getting the message that the way to be protected is to get the vaccine, says Phil Rooney with the department.

The recent uptick in vaccinations at local clinics is from specific areas Rooney says.

“Lots of people in the clinics in south Omaha over the weekend, that was a real encouraging sign.”

There have also been more clinics and interests in north Omaha, as well as in minority and refugee communities. Several hundred vaccines were administered over the weekend, he said.

However, clinics further west has still been slow. After four hours at the clinic at Millard North High School on Monday, only 13 people came to get a vaccine. Volunteers at the clinic say that’s been the recent trend.

“If we had a high proportion of our population vaccinated, that’s probably 75% to 80%, we really could be done with the pandemic in our state, and that would be a great thing,” Lawler says.

