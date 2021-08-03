Wednesday Forecast: Turning a bit warm with a “chance” for a ‘storm...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Wednesday could be our final day in the 80s this week...as rising temperatures and humidity levels dominate the latter parts of the workweek and all of the upcoming weekend...

Expect Wednesday to be a bit breezier and a little warmer than the past few days. A weak upper-level disturbance and a surface trough of low pressure will combine to bring the region a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day on Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Widespread rain is NOT anticipated at this time...and severe weather parameters look low...but it is early-August...so an isolated strong ‘storm or two can’t be ruled out.

Severe Weather Outlook (KOLN)

High temperatures will range from the mid 80s-to-lower 90s with a bit more cloud cover expected later in the day on Wednesday...with readings then expected to climb into the upper 80s to upper 90s on Thursday. Even hotter and more humid conditions are expected for Friday...Saturday...and Sunday...with highs well into the 90s through that period (maybe even flirting with 100° in Lincoln on Sunday)...and heat index values between 100° and 107° possible again at times over the weekend.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

There will be “small” thunderstorm chances thrown in with this latest heat wave as some weak disturbances are expected to slide through the region over the next several days...but make no mistake...MOST of the area will be hot...dry...and humid...MOST of the time from Thursday through Sunday.

