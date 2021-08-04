Advertisement

Authorities continue search for missing 6-year-old near N.P. Dodge Park

Authorities on Wednesday morning, Aug. 4, 2021, were at N.P. Dodge Park Marina along the...
Authorities on Wednesday morning, Aug. 4, 2021, were at N.P. Dodge Park Marina along the Missouri River looking for a 6-year-old who was reported missing the previous day.(Marlo Lundak / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak, Leigh Waldman and Marlo Lundak
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were out at N.P. Dodge Park again Wednesday morning to continue the search for the 6-year-old boy who went missing the night before, possibly falling into the river.

The boy was reported missing just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Omaha Police said they were told during Tuesday’s investigation that the child was playing near the water and may have fallen into the water. Initial reports said the boy was wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts, but other family members said later that he was wearing a yellow shirt and maybe red shorts.

OPD conducted an aerial search Tuesday as authorities made a foot search through the woods and around the water. The Omaha and Council Bluffs fire departments and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also deployed boats to search the water.

Wednesday morning, OPD deployed drones and had boats in the Missouri River to continue the search.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting just north of 56th Street...
Two in critical condition after shooting near Edgewood Shopping Center, no arrests
Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID-19 surge
Three universities in Nebraska requiring COVID-19 vaccine
Columbus man killed by forklift at workplace
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
More than 50% of Nebraskans fully vaccinated
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Driver threatens father of 5-year-old with knife after child runs out in road
LSO: Scammer steals nearly $5,000 from man in email hoax
Monday around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting just north of 56th Street...
Victims identified in Monday night shooting, still in critical condition