Authorities continue search for missing 6-year-old near N.P. Dodge Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were out at N.P. Dodge Park again Wednesday morning to continue the search for the 6-year-old boy who went missing the night before, possibly falling into the river.

The search for a missing 6-year-old who might have fallen into the river here at N.P. Dodge park continues today. @OmahaFireDept tells me they're coordinating boats and that @OmahaPolice will be sending up a drone to help in the search. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/p0OQg5uByw — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) August 4, 2021

The boy was reported missing just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Omaha Police said they were told during Tuesday’s investigation that the child was playing near the water and may have fallen into the water. Initial reports said the boy was wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts, but other family members said later that he was wearing a yellow shirt and maybe red shorts.

OPD conducted an aerial search Tuesday as authorities made a foot search through the woods and around the water. The Omaha and Council Bluffs fire departments and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also deployed boats to search the water.

Wednesday morning, OPD deployed drones and had boats in the Missouri River to continue the search.

The search continues this morning for a 6-year-old boy who is believed to have fallen into the water here at NP Dodge Park last night. @OmahaPolice have drones in the air & I can see a few rescue boats on the river. I’ll have updates throughout the day @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/H2OW79xGXb — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) August 4, 2021

