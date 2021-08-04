Citywide Asphalt Sealing Project begins Aug. 4

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will begin a citywide asphalt sealing project beginning Wednesday. This project is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 11, weather permitting.

The streets being treated include:

Wednesday, August 4

Northwest 10th Street from West Harvest Drive to Northwest Gary Street

North Ninth Street from Judson to Hartley streets

Fairfield Street from North 14th to North 20th streets

North 48th Street from Superior Street to the Small Vehicle Waste Transfer Station

Judson Street from North 60th Street to North 66th streets

North 63rd Street from Judson to Fremont streets

North 68th Street from Fremont Street to Morrill Avenue

Thursday, August 5

Wilshire Boulevard from Santa Monica to El Avado avenues

Randolph Street from South 56th Street to Sunrise Road

South 30th Street from Bonacum Drive to Calvert Street

Spruce Street from South 48th to South 56th streets

Deerwood Drive from Elkcrest Drive to South 67th Street

Friday, August 6

Seven Oaks Neighborhood

Briarhurst Neighborhood

Monday, August 9

Haymarket/Downtown – Eighth Street from “O” to “S” streets; Ninth Street from “R” to “S” streets; “S” Street from Eighth to Ninth streets

North 56th Street from Vine to Adams streets

Tuesday, August 10

Haymarket/Downtown – “P” Street from Seventh to Ninth streets; “R” Street from Eighth to Ninth streets

North 18th Street from “O” to “Q” streets

North 33rd Street from Holdrege Street to Madison Avenue

Wednesday, August 11

Haymarket/Downtown – “Q” Street from Seventh to Ninth streets

Old Cheney Road from South 40th Street to Nebraska Highway 2

This project will extend the life of the driving surface by stabilizing and preserving the asphalt. Each street will be closed for two to three hours while a liquid sealant is applied. After two hours, sand is applied and the street is reopened, but motorists are urged to drive slowly.

Motorists should not drive on the streets until they have reopened to avoid getting the liquid sealant on vehicles. Dry conditions are necessary for successful application, making the project schedule heavily dependent on the weather. Residents are encouraged to turn off all sprinklers the day before and the day of application.

LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search: sealing) or contact James Puls, LTU, at 402-525-5641 or jpuls@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

